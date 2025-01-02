Zay Flowers Shared Special Moment With Ravens GM After Pro Bowl Announcement
The NFL has announced its Pro Bowl rosters. Patrick Mahomes, for the first time in a long time, is not included. Zay Flowers, one of nine Baltimore Ravens who did make the cut, will have the option to participate. And although the annual event has had to innovate and adapt to retain relevancy—and though people love to make Pro Bowl jokes—one cannot deny that the honor is still extremely special. Especially the first time it's earned.
The Baltimore Ravens' social team posted great video of general manager Eric DeCosta breaking news to the team's big-play wide receiver. DeCosta showcases a smart management style of getting right to the point and telling Flowers why he's in the office, jumping right into the joy.
Flowers, in his second year in the NFL, has caught 73 passes for 1,047 yards this season and provided a big-play weapon for Lamar Jackson. Somewhat surprisingly, he also made some history for the franchise by being the first Raven to make the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver in the team's 29-year history.
Of course, the best-case scenario for Flowers is actually if he doesn't go to the Pro Bowl because it will mean the Ravens are still alive in the Super Bowl chase. But as always, it's the thought that counts.