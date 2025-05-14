Derrick Henry Posts Grateful Message to Ravens After Contract Extension
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry agreed to a two-year, $30 million contract extension, including $25 million guaranteed, on Wednesday, setting him up to remain with the Ravens through the 2027 season, with his deal fully guaranteed through '26.
Shortly after the news dropped, Henry posted a message of gratitude for the Ravens and Flock Nation for supporting him in the past year and for keeping him around.
"Flockkkkkk, God is good !!" Henry wrote. "Ravens I’m appreciative & grateful for everyone apart of this great organization & a BIG S/O to all my teammates to be able to make this possible. Thank you Flock Nation for always supporting. Working as hard I can to be able to contribute to us holding up that trophy when it’s all said & done. Love, 22."
It would be fulfilling for Henry to deliver a Super Bowl title to the city of Baltimore for the third time in franchise history. Henry has yet to capture an illusive Super Bowl ring in his legendary career. He spent eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Ravens last offseason.
Henry had an incredible first year with the Ravens in 2024 as he posted his second-highest rushing yards total of his career with 1,921 yards, finishing second in the league behind the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley. We'll see how he performs for the Ravens in 2025 as they'll look to advance farther in the playoffs than the divisional round, something they haven't done since their last Super Bowl title in 2013.