Derrick Henry Had Funny Response When Asked If Ravens Seek His Stiff-Arm Advice

Baltimore's running back left them laughing Thursday.

Patrick Andres

Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Nelson Agholor during the Ravens' 28–14 win over the Steelers on Jan. 11, 2025.
Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Nelson Agholor during the Ravens' 28–14 win over the Steelers on Jan. 11, 2025. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have a titanic clash with the Buffalo Bills lined up Sunday afternoon in an AFC divisional round game, but you wouldn't know it from Ravens running back Derrick Henry's loose demeanor.

On Thursday, Henry sent reporters home with quotes to spare as he cracked jokes about his offensive teammates, and more specifically, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

First, Henry was asked whether other Baltimore players came to him for advice about stiff-arming opponents—a calling card for the five-time Pro Bowler throughout his career.

"It's just something that they do. They're naturally gifted with it. I'm not a stiff-arm coordinator," Henry said to chuckles. "It comes naturally, it comes naturally."

Then, Henry discussed Jackson comparing him to speedy Cars protagonist Lightning McQueen.

"I don't wanna be called anything else but McQueen. Don't call me Derrick, just call me McQueen," Henry said. "It was funny. I didn’t think that would be the comparison. But (Lamar) is (Lamar). I told him that he needed to be a comedian when he’s done playing."

Should he make two more Pro Bowls, Henry would match McQueen's seven Piston Cup championships.

