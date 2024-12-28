Derwin James Had Wholesome Reaction to Justin Herbert Breaking Peyton Manning Record
The Los Angeles Chargers drubbed the New England Patriots 40-7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday afternoon, and quarterback Justin Herbert made history in the process.
Herbert completed 26 of his 38 passing attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the win. With his performance, Herbert passed Peyton Manning's NFL record for most passing yards in the first five years of a career. The Chargers star has now thrown for 20,747 yards across his first five seasons.
Chargers defensive back Derwin James was doing a joint interview with Herbert for NFL Network after the game, and was fired up upon hearing about Herbert breaking the record, cheering loudly when reporter Steve Wyche broke the news.
After Herbert credited his teammates for the record, James was blunt in his assessment of the star quarterback.
"Love that boy. Humble, man. Humble beast, man," James said as he slapped Herbert on the shoulder.
The Chargers are now 10-6 on the season and officially clinched a playoff berth.