Derwin James Had Wholesome Reaction to Justin Herbert Breaking Peyton Manning Record

The Chargers defensive back was fired up for his star teammate.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Derwin James was fired up for his star teammate after Herbert broke a long-held record by Peyton Manning.
The Los Angeles Chargers drubbed the New England Patriots 40-7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Saturday afternoon, and quarterback Justin Herbert made history in the process.

Herbert completed 26 of his 38 passing attempts for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the win. With his performance, Herbert passed Peyton Manning's NFL record for most passing yards in the first five years of a career. The Chargers star has now thrown for 20,747 yards across his first five seasons.

Chargers defensive back Derwin James was doing a joint interview with Herbert for NFL Network after the game, and was fired up upon hearing about Herbert breaking the record, cheering loudly when reporter Steve Wyche broke the news.

After Herbert credited his teammates for the record, James was blunt in his assessment of the star quarterback.

"Love that boy. Humble, man. Humble beast, man," James said as he slapped Herbert on the shoulder.

The Chargers are now 10-6 on the season and officially clinched a playoff berth.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

