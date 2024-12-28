Jim Harbaugh Secured a $1 Million Bonus With Chargers Playoff Berth
The Los Angeles Chargers are ready to make a run.
On Saturday, the Chargers secured their spot in the postseason with a dominant 40–7 win over the New England Patriots. It was the first time the team had hit 40 points since 2021.
It was a big win for coach Jim Harbaugh, who is in his first season at the helm of the Chargers after leading Michigan to a national championship last year.
Not only did Harbaugh secure a playoff berth for Los Angeles in his first year with the team, he secured a pretty phenomenal payday along with it, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
It’s a pretty nifty bonus, especially when you consider that Harbaugh was already reported to be one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL from just his base salary.
With the Chargers now preparing to make a run for the title, chances are there’s more potential bonuses on the way.