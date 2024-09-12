Deshaun Watson’s Latest Accuser Will Meet With the NFL, Provide ‘Pertinent’ Video
Deshaun Watson may be in trouble again. The Cleveland Browns quarterback had a new lawsuit filed against him in Houston earlier this week, separate from the 23 lawsuits he settled in 2022.
Attorney Tony Buzbee told Pro Football Talk that Watson's latest accuser would speak to the NFL and she would not be alone, telling PFT, "I intend to make my client available for interview along with two individuals who spoke to her immediately after the assault. I also have video to share that will be pertinent.”
That could be a major problem for Watson. When the news broke this week the NFL said they had no plans to put Watson back on the commissioner's exempt list Browns stated that Watson would remain under center. Things could change if the NFL is presented with new evidence.
Buzbee seemed less than optimistic in a comment to ESPN saying, "I've personally never had confidence in the NFL's disciplinary process but my client has chosen to engage it."
The quarterback stands to lose a lot of money if he is suspended again.