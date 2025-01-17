Detroit Shuts Down Parking Lots Looking to Charge $1,000 Ahead of Lions-Commanders
The city of Detroit is making moves to ensure fans coming to support the Lions in their divisional round game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night don’t get totally ripped off while trying to pay for parking.
According to a report from local ABC affiliate WXYZ Detroit, the city has shut down three parking lots that were all looking to charge as much as $1,000 per spot on Saturday. The city discovered the overpriced spots while checking SpotHero, a site that helps commuters reserve parking ahead of time.
“This is totally ridiculous,” said David Bell, director of Buildings for Detroit, per the report. “I don’t know of anyone who thinks that paying $900 or $1,000 to park and go see a game is reasonable. If we find any parking lot illegally charging folks to park, we are going to use every tour in our arsenal to let them know this is a bad idea. We are going to shut them down, we are going to ticket them, we are going to haul them in front of a Wayne County Circuit Court Judge, and we’re going to take steps to suspend their license. This is totally unacceptable.”
If parking lots in the city want to hike rates, they are required to file their intention to do so with the city 30 days before the hike would be put in place. The three lots in question did not do so, and now are facing the consequence.
The Lions game against the Commanders will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.