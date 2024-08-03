Devin Hester's Historic Hall of Fame Bust Looks Absolutely Iconic
The NFL may be changing the way kickoffs look with rule changes this year, but Devin Hester changed them by being an outright force of nature. Hester twice created over 1,000 yards of return yardage, and twice created over 500 yards of returns on punts. He scored 19 special teams touchdowns, 14 on punts, five on kicks. He's 12th all-time in return yards.
Famously, of course, Hester returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Super Bowl XLI. He is the only player to ever return an opening kickoff for a touchdown in a Super Bowl.
He enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this weekend after an 11 year career that ended in 2016. He is the first player to be inducted into the hall primarily on his merits as a kick returner.
His bust is as awesome as that honor:
While Hester eventually got rid of the dreads to go with a short hair look, his best years, and the iconic look he donned was with the longer hair. The bust appropriately reflects that.
The Bears would lose to the Indianapolis Colts in that Super Bowl 29-17, but Hester gave them as good a shot as possible to win it with the opening touchdown.