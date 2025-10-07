Devin Lloyd Made Patrick Mahomes Look Silly Twice on 99-Yard Pick-Six
Devin Lloyd intercepted Patrick Mahomes at the one-yard line on Monday Night Football. Lloyd, the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, proceeded to take the ball back all 99-yards for a pick-six.
In the process, he fooled Mahomes twice. First at the line of scrimmage by faking a blitz and then falling back into coverage. Mahomes fell for the fake and threw a pass right to Lloyd at the goal line.
Then as Lloyd began his return, Mahomes had a chance to make a tackle. Instead Lloyd hit the brakes. While Mahomes didn't quite fly right by, he did dive at a patch of grass which Lloyd was not occupying.
You can see how badly Mahomes missed in the featured image above as well as the tweet from the official NFL account below.
Mahomes does not often look so helpless. You may recall that he made one of the plays of the season a few weeks ago when he got the ball back after he turned the ball over against the Giants. There was no such luck tonight, as he basically got posterized by Lloyd.