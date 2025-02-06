SI

Dez Bryant Says Cowboys Are ‘Not Serious’ About Their Future After Coaching Hire

Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer its head coach on Jan. 24.

Patrick Andres

Dez Bryant during No. 7 Oklahoma State's 37–33 win over No. 10 Oklahoma on Nov. 27, 2021.
Dez Bryant during No. 7 Oklahoma State's 37–33 win over No. 10 Oklahoma on Nov. 27, 2021. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The chaos of the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season—in which they dipped to 7-10 after three straight 12-5 campaigns—carried into the offseason.

On Jan. 24, they stunned observers by promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer—whose attack ranked 21st in the league in scoring this season—to head coach. Among those skeptical of the move is former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who questioned Dallas's direction in a Thursday afternoon interview with Maggie and Perloff.

"They're not serious about the future in the next two to three years," Bryant said. "I felt like last year the Cowboys were rebuilding. They proved me right."

Bryant expressed his belief that Dallas was not setting quarterback Dak Prescott up for success after inking him to a lengthy contract extension on Sept. 8.

"If you read between the lines and just pay attention to what's going on, you can read the writing on the wall," Bryant said. "That's what I've been getting from all this... My take on it, I don't see success. Why sign him to the contract if you [aren’t] gonna put the best pieces around him, for him to succeed?"

