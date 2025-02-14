Dez Bryant Explains What Dak Prescott Must Change in Order to Win Super Bowl
After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned heads by saying the Cowboys are "very close" in how they stack up against the Eagles.
Prescott is right in that the Cowboys have traded division titles with the Eagles in all but one season going back to 2016. The Cowboys have regularly made the postseason when Prescott is healthy, and have beaten the Eagles on several occasions in recent years.
Though the Cowboys have proven to be a strong foil for the Eagles in recent seasons, the furthest Dallas has gone in the postseason with Prescott is the divisional round. The Cowboys currently have the longest NFC title game drought and have not been to the Super Bowl since 1996.
CFO Sports host J Tuck called Prescott always "taking the high road" as an area his leadership is lacking and holding the Cowboys back.
"Dak Prescott has always taken the high road," Tuck said. "... It is time for Dak Prescott to defend Dak Prescott. ... Jerry and Stephen Jones get rid of Dez Bryant and try to do wide receiver by committee, you don't say nothing. Jerry and Stephen Jones get rid of Amari Cooper for Matt Waletzko, you don't say nothing. Mike McCarthy, your guy is gone, you don't say nothing. You're not defending yourself bro. What I think is the biggest problem when it comes to Dak's form of leadership, when you have a corporate leader with a bad corporate mentality in the organization, it doesn't mix because the Cowboys know they can do whatever and you're gonna sit back and just take it."
Prescott's former teammate Dez Bryant, who played with him for two seasons, agreed with Tuck and believes Prescott will be capable of taking that next step and potentially winning a Super Bowl if he speaks up more.
"The day he start doing that 4 will have a chance at winning the Super Bowl! I’ll love to see it! F— all of that high road shit," Bryant wrote on X.
·It's common for quarterbacks to take the "high road" and not publicly push back against their team. Recently, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has emerged as one of the few to vocally express that he wants his to team to re-sign several of their key stars. Burrow, like Prescott, plays for a more conservative organization that does not make a ton of splash moves, particularly in free agency.
Even if Prescott does not change his style, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is not afraid to call for change in the organization, saying this week that he'd like to see Dallas make more aggressive moves in free agency. It's uncertain if Parsons's approach will change anything, but the Cowboys certainly need to shake some things up to compete with the Eagles and even Washington Commanders in the years to come.