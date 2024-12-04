Dion Dawkins Shared Special Moment Reuniting With Micah Hyde After Bills Signing
Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and defensive back Micah Hyde both joined the Buffalo Bills in 2017, Dawkins as a second-round pick out of Temple and Hyde as a free agent after four years with the Green Bay Packers to begin his career. Both players emerged as stars with the Bills, helping the franchise end its 18-year playoff drought in their first season in Buffalo. The Bills are now a power in the AFC East and a Super Bowl contender.
Hyde left Buffalo after the 2023–24 season, unsure of whether he'd return to the franchise or retire. He opted to come back for the playoff push, signing with the Bills practice squad on Wednesday, confirming he'll retire after the season.
The former second-team All-Pro safety rejoined the team at Wednesday's practice, and had a touching reunion with Dawkins, his longtime teammate,
The Bills have one of the better pass defenses in the NFL, ranking third in the league at just 6.6 yards allowed per pass attempt. Hyde gives them a veteran option adept at playing under head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator Bobby Babbitt, who served as Buffalo's safeties coach from 2018 to '21.
The Bills (10–2) hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams (6–6) on Sunday afternoon.