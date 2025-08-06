Disney CEO: New NFL Deal Won’t Change ESPN’s Journalistic Approach Despite Criticism
ESPN and the NFL have officially reached an agreement that will further intertwine the two entities. While this has most people worried about what will happen to the RedZone channel, others, like Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, are concerned that this might affect the way the worldwide leader will cover the league.
Florio voiced these concerns in a brief tweet on Tuesday night, pointing out that the NFL now owns 10% of the news outlet that covers the league. Florio added, "Factor that into any and all reporting ESPN does on league matters."
One person who isn't worried about the apparent conflict of interest is Disney CEO Bob Iger, who told the Wall Street Journal that nothing will change when it comes to ESPN's coverage of the NFL:
One potential wrinkle is that ESPN’s NFL journalists and commentators will now be covering a league that owns a stake in the company.
Iger maintained that “Nothing in this deal in any way changes ESPN’s approach when it comes to journalism.”
ESPN has been a direct partner of the NFL since taking over the Monday Night Football broadcast rights in 2006.