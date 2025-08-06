SI

Scott Hanson Makes Announcement on 'RedZone' Hosting Duties After NFL, ESPN Deal

The beloved studio host confirmed he will still host 'NFL RedZone' despite the deal.

Liam McKeone

Scott Hanson will still host 'RedZone' next season.
Scott Hanson will still host 'RedZone' next season. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the marriage between ESPN and the NFL became official. Both parties announced the details of a deal between the two sides that results in ESPN having control over several NFL television properties, including NFL Network and NFL RedZone. In exchange the NFL now has a 10% stake in ESPN.

It is a significant development with long-reaching ramifications for fans' viewing experiences. But the question everybody wanted to know the answer to as news of the deal came to light was simple: what will happen with Scott Hanson?

Hanson has been the primary host of RedZone since its inception in 2009 and earned folk hero status over the years with millions of football fans associating his name with the patented non-stop action of NFL Sundays. He also recently signed a new contract to stay in his position. But the ESPN deal is a big change for RedZone. Fans were left to wonder if he'll remain host when the deal goes through.

The man himself made the answer clear on Tuesday after the news was officially announced: he will remain host of RedZone going forward.

"It’s official," Hanson wrote on his X account. "(& for those wondering: yes, I will still be hosting RedZone.) Fired up for a great season! Optimistic about this new partnership! (& I get to call @AdamSchefter 'colleague' for the 2nd time in my career… nice bonus!)"

Great news for all who enjoy eight hours of commercial-free football.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL