Scott Hanson Makes Announcement on 'RedZone' Hosting Duties After NFL, ESPN Deal
On Tuesday, the marriage between ESPN and the NFL became official. Both parties announced the details of a deal between the two sides that results in ESPN having control over several NFL television properties, including NFL Network and NFL RedZone. In exchange the NFL now has a 10% stake in ESPN.
It is a significant development with long-reaching ramifications for fans' viewing experiences. But the question everybody wanted to know the answer to as news of the deal came to light was simple: what will happen with Scott Hanson?
Hanson has been the primary host of RedZone since its inception in 2009 and earned folk hero status over the years with millions of football fans associating his name with the patented non-stop action of NFL Sundays. He also recently signed a new contract to stay in his position. But the ESPN deal is a big change for RedZone. Fans were left to wonder if he'll remain host when the deal goes through.
The man himself made the answer clear on Tuesday after the news was officially announced: he will remain host of RedZone going forward.
"It’s official," Hanson wrote on his X account. "(& for those wondering: yes, I will still be hosting RedZone.) Fired up for a great season! Optimistic about this new partnership! (& I get to call @AdamSchefter 'colleague' for the 2nd time in my career… nice bonus!)"
Great news for all who enjoy eight hours of commercial-free football.