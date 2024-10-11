DK Metcalf Appeared Frustrated on the Sidelines During the Seahawks' Loss to the 49ers
Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers did not go the way DK Metcalf—or any member of the Seattle Seahawks organization—would have liked.
Seattle's offense stalled on its first five drives of the game and the 49ers rolled out of the gate to a 16-0 lead, and an eventual 36-24 victory at Lumen Field.
Seahawks players could not hide their frustration on the sidelines, as quarterback Geno Smith at one point slammed a tablet against his head after throwing a fourth-quarter interception. Earlier in the game, the sluggish start got to Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who, as Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung reported on the broadcast, voiced his frustrations to those on the sidelines.
Metcalf, who was targeted 11 times Thursday, often seemed to be on a different page than quarterback Geno Smith, as the two failed to connect on multiple plays downfield. Unfortunately for Metcalf, the two did connect on a 52-yard touchdown throw, but the play was nullified due to an illegal shift penalty in the fourth quarter.
After three 100-yard games in the first four contests of the season, Metcalf has tallied just 103 yards combined in the last two games, both losses for Seattle.
Fortunately, Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will have a mini-bye of sorts coming off of the Thursday night game to fix what ails the Seattle offense heading into a Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.