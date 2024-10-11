Geno Smith Became an Instant Meme After Bashing Himself on Head With Tablet
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in a huge early-season NFC West matchup on Thursday night. The 49ers won the turnover battle easily despite the fact that officials took one away because they couldn't see as much in the New York control center as fans could at home.
Geno Smith threw two interceptions and completed just 30 of 52 pass attempts in the loss. His frustration boiled over in the fourth quarter as he watched something on his tablet. At least that's what we assume happened because the Prime Video broadcast showed him bashing himself in the head with his Microsoft Surface in a way that is not covered in the owner's manual.
As if the bashing wasn't enough, he capped it with a Tom Brady-like tablet spike. Honestly, quarterbacks should not be allowed to handle tablets after bad drives.
The 49ers and Seahawks are now tied at the top of the NFC West with identical 3-3 records. They are scheduled to meet again on Sunday, November 17th. Smith's tablet is currently listed as questionable for that matchup.