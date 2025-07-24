SI

DK Metcalf Shares Funny Story About Training Camp Suitemate Aaron Rodgers

Brigid Kennedy

Metcalf was traded to the Steelers earlier this offseason after a career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are sharing the same en-suite bathroom at the team's training camp in Latrobe, Pa., and we’ve already got a good story about the pair's adventures in cohabitation.

According to Metcalf, who was speaking with reporters at practice on Thursday, Rodgers walked into his room the previous night while the wideout was hanging out and playing video games (EA Sports College Football, to be exact).

Metcalf thought his QB might want to join, but it seemed to be the opposite. Indeed, when Rodgers realized with Metcalf was doing, "he just walked out," the receiver said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

Hilarious—and very quintessential Rodgers. Still, given the way the pair was talking about one another at practice, DK's recounting was no doubt lighthearted.

Indeed, the former Seattle Seahawk also told reporters he didn't know he'd be sharing a suite with anyone on the team, but is happy with how it shook out with Rodgers.

Better yet, the QB said similarly. Rodgers had been in Latrobe since Tuesday night, when not many guys had arrived. So when he got to his room and realized there'd be a shared bathroom, he was hoping for a good draw.

Later, "when I walked in, I saw a standard suitcase, I said, 'I think it's gonna be good, this is probably DK.'"

The start of a beautiful partnership. Fingers crossed for more suitemate stories soon.

