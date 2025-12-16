Lessons Learned From the Four Worst Quarterback Contracts in Recent NFL History
The Dolphins closed out Week 15 in the NFL with an uninspired, 28–15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night that dropped their record to 6–8 on the 2025 season and formally eliminated them from playoff contention.
The defeat—which drew criticism from Troy Aikman on the ESPN broadcast, specifically regarding Miami's fourth-quarter execution—has also thrust quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s play, and in turn his contract, into the forefront of discussion heading into the latter half of the campaign.
In the era of player empowerment that's spanning across not only professional but also amateur sports, contracts at the quarterback position have ballooned, and a handful have hamstrung several NFL franchises both for the now as well as into the future.
And so, on the backs of the Dolphins missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, here's a look at the four worst quarterback contracts we’ve seen signed in recent NFL history—along with a lesson learned from each.
Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
Contract: Four years, $180 million ($100 million guaranteed)
The Falcons took several gambles heading into the 2024 season. After interviewing—and snubbing—Bill Belichick for their vacant coaching job, the team hired Raheem Morris as the franchise's main man in charge.
Soon after, they decided to go big-game hunting at quarterback, signing veteran Kirk Cousins to a massive, four-year $180 million contract despite the then-35-year-old having just suffered a torn Achilles tendon the prior October. The worst part? Just over a month later, they drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick, and didn't even notify Cousins's camp that they were doing so.
Cousins has since played in just 21 games for Atlanta (starting 19) and thrown for 4,726 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions while notching a 9–10 record. He was benched for Penix at the latter half of last season, and is only now playing in 2025 due to the season-ending knee injury the second-year pro suffered.
Lesson learned: Don’t sign 35-year-olds fresh off a torn Achilles, only to draft who you project to be your franchise quarterback mere weeks later.
Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Contract: Four years, $160 million ($92 million guaranteed)
While Daniel Jones undergone somewhat of a career resurgence during his time with the Colts, the four-year, $180 million contract he signed with the Giants in 2023 is still hanging over the franchise’s head.
Though the surplus of cash owed to Jones is obviously the elephant in the room, New York’s decision to subsequently not pay running back Saquon Barkley is what haunts them—and will forever be connected to general manager Joe Schoen.
After signing his mega-deal, Jones played just 16 more games with the Giants, throwing 10 touchdowns to 13 interceptions before being released in November of 2024. Barkley, meanwhile, went on to sign with the Eagles, rush for a career-high 2,005 yards, and win Super Bowl LVII with a division rival.
Lesson learned: Pay your best players, but do so regardless of the position they line up at.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Contract: Four years, $212.4 million ($167.2 fully guaranteed)
Tua Tagovailoa’s career with the Dolphins has been a bit of a rollercoaster. Overshadowed by multiple concussions and spats with his former coach, the 27-year-old has tallied a modest 44–32 record as the team’s starter, and in 2025, is putting together the worst season of his career.
Through 14 games, Tagovailoa has completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a career high 15 interceptions while also notching just an 88.5 passer rating—the worst since his rookie year. Additionally, with Miami’s loss to the Steelers on Monday, he's now an abysmal 0–7 in games played in sub-40° weather.
Lesson learned: If you can’t rely on someone to a) stay healthy or b) complete passes in the cold, perhaps it's time to go back to the QB well.
Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Contract: Five years, $230 million (fully guaranteed)
After sitting out—or perhaps more accurately, being sat out of—the 2021 season amid numerous allegations of sexual assault, quarterback Deshaun Watson was traded from the Texans to the Browns and upon arrival, signed one of the largest contracts in NFL history.
Since putting pen to paper on what was a five-year, fully guaranteed, $230 million pact, the now-30-year-old has appeared in just 19 games, has gone just 9–10 as a starter, and is coming off of an Achilles tear—which he re-ruptured during rehab—in 2024. Watson isn’t expected to see the field again until at least 2026—when apparently, Cleveland still plans to have him on its roster.
Lesson learned: Steer clear of making quarterbacks with numerous pending lawsuits one of the highest-paid players in league history.