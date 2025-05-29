Dolphins Discussing Jonnu Smith Trade With AFC North Team
The Miami Dolphins are in talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steel City, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Smith, who was Miami's lone Pro Bowl selection last season, expressed interest in a reworked contract with the Dolphins that was set to pay him $4.8 million this season. Instead of reworking Smith's contract, Miami would prefer to trade him.
The 29-year-old Smith caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Dolphins. The reception and receiving yard marks were both career-highs, and Smith's eight scores tied a career-high. All three of those marks also set Miami franchise records for a tight end.
Smith would prefer to remain with Miami on a new contract, but a trade could be imminent.