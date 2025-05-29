SI

Dolphins Discussing Jonnu Smith Trade With AFC North Team

The team's lone Pro Bowler from last season could be on the move.

Mike McDaniel

The Miami Dolphins are discussing a Jonnu Smith trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Miami Dolphins are discussing a Jonnu Smith trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins are in talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steel City, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith, who was Miami's lone Pro Bowl selection last season, expressed interest in a reworked contract with the Dolphins that was set to pay him $4.8 million this season. Instead of reworking Smith's contract, Miami would prefer to trade him.

The 29-year-old Smith caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Dolphins. The reception and receiving yard marks were both career-highs, and Smith's eight scores tied a career-high. All three of those marks also set Miami franchise records for a tight end.

Smith would prefer to remain with Miami on a new contract, but a trade could be imminent.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL