Dolphins Held Players-Only Meeting After Blowout Loss in Week 1
The Miami Dolphins are not in a great place.
On Thursday, ESPN's Macel Louis-Jacques reported the team held a players-only meeting on Tuesday after an embarrassing 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The meeting was to ensure the team remained "on the same page."
Sunday's performance against the Colts was about as bad as it gets. Indianapolis scored on all seven of its offensive possessions, and Miami's Tua Tagovailoa-led offense gained a paltry 211 yards. Tagovailoa himself was awful, completing 14 of 23 passes for 114 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions, and a lost fumble. He finished the game with a QBR of 2.7. That's not a typo.
Things were so bad Rex Ryan even tried to coin a new nickname for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Linebacker Jordyn Brooks said the meeting was held to prevent things from going off-the-rails.
"Losing the way we did can be discouraging. Outside noise—people talking, family talking, everybody talking," Brooks said. "[The meeting was] just kind of making sure that everybody's together. When you lose like that, it's easy for people to get discouraged, start looking, questioning maybe yourself or others. So making sure that we all locked back in, making sure that the belief is still there."
Miami is looking for a better campaign in 2025 after finishing 8-9 last season. Getting hammered in Week 1 by a Colts team that had Daniel Jones under center was not the best start to a turnaround season.
McDaniel and his team host the New England Patriots on Sunday, and will need to turn things around quickly before heading to Buffalo for Thursday Night Football in Week 3.