Many Dolphins Fans Headed for the Exit Early During Blowout Loss to Bills
The Miami Dolphins were blown out at home by their AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, losing 31–10. The game could not have gone worse for the Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions before exiting the game in the third quarter with a concussion.
Shortly after Tagovailoa went down, many fans headed for the exits. The Bills had a 31–10 lead at the end of the third and a comeback was unlikely with Skylar Thompson in the game at quarterback.
At least the weather cleared up for the game?
The Dolphins are now in a very bad spot with their star quarterback likely to miss the team's game in Seattle next week. It's a small sample size, but the Seahawks had the sixth-best defense in Week 1.
The good news is that Miami will have a couple extra days to prepare.