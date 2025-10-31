SI

How Ravens’ Dominant Win Over Dolphins Impacts NFL Playoff Picture

Baltimore’s playoff chances are looking better and better after its second win in five days.

Tom Dierberger

Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Ravens wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Ravens’ mission to defy the odds and make the playoffs despite their brutal 1–5 start to the season is right on schedule.

Behind four touchdown passes from two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in his first game back and 119 rushing yards from Derrick Henry, Baltimore cruised to a 28–6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

With their second win in five days, the Ravens improved to 3–5, moving up into a tie for second place in the AFC North with the rival Bengals. Baltimore is now just one win behind the first-place Steelers (4–3), who host the 7–1 Colts on Sunday.

According to NFL.com, the Ravens’ probability to make the playoffs significantly jumped to 60% with the win. Had they lost to Miami, that percentage would have fallen to 37%. The Ravens are now just two wins behind the Chiefs (5–3) for the AFC’s final playoff spot.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, fall to 2–7 while their playoff probability sits at 1%. Had Miami won and improved to 3–6, that number would have slightly risen to 3%.

Following the Ravens’ win Thursday night, here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the weekend (Note: all playoff odds are provided by NFL.com):

AFC Playoff Picture

SEED

TEAM

PLAYOFF %

1

Colts (7–1)

95%

2

Patriots (6–2)

86%

3

Broncos (6–2)

79%

4

Steelers (4–3)

50%

5

Bills (5–2)

88%

6

Chargers (5–3)

69%

7

Chiefs (5–3)

82%

---

---

---

8

Jaguars (4–3)

43%

9

Texans (3–4)

40%

10

Bengals (3–5)

6%

11

Ravens (3–5)

60%

12

Raiders (2–5)

2%

13

Browns (2–6)

3%

14

Dolphins (2–7)

1%

15

Jets (1–7)

1%

16

Titans (1–7)

1%

NFC Playoff Picture

SEED

TEAM

PLAYOFF %

1

Packers (5–1–1)

93%

2

Eagles (6–2)

92%

3

Buccaneers (6–2)

91%

4

Seahawks (5–2)

83%

5

Lions (5–2)

84%

6

Rams (5–2)

91%

7

49ers (5–3)

71%

---

---

---

8

Bears (4–3)

27%

9

Panthers (4–4)

14%

10

Cowboys (3–4–1)

14%

11

Falcons (3–4)

19%

12

Vikings (3–4)

10%

13

Commanders (3–5)

13%

14

Cardinals (2–5)

3%

15

Giants (2–6)

2%

16

Saints (1–7)

1%

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

