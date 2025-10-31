How Ravens’ Dominant Win Over Dolphins Impacts NFL Playoff Picture
The Ravens’ mission to defy the odds and make the playoffs despite their brutal 1–5 start to the season is right on schedule.
Behind four touchdown passes from two-time MVP Lamar Jackson in his first game back and 119 rushing yards from Derrick Henry, Baltimore cruised to a 28–6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
With their second win in five days, the Ravens improved to 3–5, moving up into a tie for second place in the AFC North with the rival Bengals. Baltimore is now just one win behind the first-place Steelers (4–3), who host the 7–1 Colts on Sunday.
According to NFL.com, the Ravens’ probability to make the playoffs significantly jumped to 60% with the win. Had they lost to Miami, that percentage would have fallen to 37%. The Ravens are now just two wins behind the Chiefs (5–3) for the AFC’s final playoff spot.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, fall to 2–7 while their playoff probability sits at 1%. Had Miami won and improved to 3–6, that number would have slightly risen to 3%.
Following the Ravens’ win Thursday night, here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the weekend (Note: all playoff odds are provided by NFL.com):
AFC Playoff Picture
SEED
TEAM
PLAYOFF %
1
Colts (7–1)
95%
2
Patriots (6–2)
86%
3
Broncos (6–2)
79%
4
Steelers (4–3)
50%
5
Bills (5–2)
88%
6
Chargers (5–3)
69%
7
Chiefs (5–3)
82%
---
---
---
8
Jaguars (4–3)
43%
9
Texans (3–4)
40%
10
Bengals (3–5)
6%
11
Ravens (3–5)
60%
12
Raiders (2–5)
2%
13
Browns (2–6)
3%
14
Dolphins (2–7)
1%
15
Jets (1–7)
1%
16
Titans (1–7)
1%
NFC Playoff Picture
SEED
TEAM
PLAYOFF %
1
Packers (5–1–1)
93%
2
Eagles (6–2)
92%
3
Buccaneers (6–2)
91%
4
Seahawks (5–2)
83%
5
Lions (5–2)
84%
6
Rams (5–2)
91%
7
49ers (5–3)
71%
---
---
---
8
Bears (4–3)
27%
9
Panthers (4–4)
14%
10
Cowboys (3–4–1)
14%
11
Falcons (3–4)
19%
12
Vikings (3–4)
10%
13
Commanders (3–5)
13%
14
Cardinals (2–5)
3%
15
Giants (2–6)
2%
16
Saints (1–7)
1%