Dolphins Sign Veteran RB Alexander Mattison
The Miami Dolphins are bolstering their backfield in free agency.
The Dolphins agreed to sign veteran running back Alexander Mattison on Thursday, according to Fox's Jordan Schultz.
Mattison is only 26 but is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He's coming off a 2024 campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders during which he rushed 132 times for 420 yards and four touchdowns. He also set career bests as a receiving threat, tallying 36 catches for 294 yards and a touchdown.
In addition to the Raiders, Mattison has spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the third round in 2019 out of Boise State. In his career, he's scored 22 total touchdowns across 89 games.
He'll now join a running backs room in Miami that currently consists of De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright.
The deal to bring in Mattison effectively serves as an unofficial swap with Las Vegas, who signed former Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert in free agency earlier Thursday.