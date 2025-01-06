Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Seemed to Suggest Tyreek Hill Quit on the Team in Loss to Jets
The Miami Dolphins saw their 2024 season hit a new low after Week 18’s loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, but the day apparently got even worse with unforeseen drama over wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s status on the team.
After the 32–20 loss, Hill told reporters that he was leaving the door open for a trade and was planning to “do what’s best” for his career. In 2024, Hill missed the playoffs for the first time since joining the Dolphins in March 2022, recording 79 catches for 939 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games this past season. It marked a significant downturn in production for Hill after the All-Pro wideout put together a career-best campaign in 2023.
Amid a flurry of speculation over Hill’s future in Miami, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel appeared to suggest that the star wide receiver quit on the team during the season-ending loss. Hill did not play in the fourth quarter of the game.
“I was informed that he was unavailable right before a drive,” McDaniel told reporters in a postgame presser. “I was not informed that it was a new injury. You know, I think at that point in time my focus was on the players… There was guys on the field that were competing, we were trying to win a game.”
With his work ethic seemingly in question, Hill also posted what could be construed as a preliminary farewell message to the Dolphins on Sunday night.
“Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love,” Hill wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Maybe January football is making Hill a little extra nostalgic for his Kansas City Chiefs days. Time will tell if the 30-year-old decides to stick it out in Miami or take his talents elsewhere.