Tyreek Hill Makes Eye-Opening Comments About Future With Dolphins After Missing Playoffs
Tyreek Hill didn't mince words about his future with the Miami Dolphins after their 32–20 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.
“I don't even know brah," the wide receiver responded when asked after the game what the offseason will look like for Miami. "This is the first time I haven't been in the playoffs man so I mean, for me, I just gotta do what's best for me and my family dog. If that's here, if that's wherever the case may be."
"I'm finna open that door for myself dog," Hill continued. "I’m opening the door. I’m out bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day I got to do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."
Hill was then asked straight up if he's thinking about leaving the Dolphins—to which he replied: "Yes."
After two straight 119-catch, 1,700+ yard seasons with Miami, Hill tallied just 939 yards on 79 receptions in 2024. It was his first season recording less than 1,200 yards since an injury-shortened 2019 season with the Chiefs.
"I’m not going to put too much weight on secondhand postgame disappointment statements," head coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about Hill's comments. "We will see how the next couple days progress in convos with him and I.”
The Dolphins went just 8-9 on the season and were eliminated from playoff contention with their loss to the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. It was the first time that they missed the postseason under McDaniel.