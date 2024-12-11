Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hired Security to Prevent Joe Burrow-Like Incident
After Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's house was broken into while he was traveling with the team to Dallas over the weekend, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked if he's had anyone try to break into his home since he's become an NFL quarterback.
Tagovailoa said that while his house had not been broken into, his car had been. And with his family at home during the incident, that was enough for the Dolphins quarterback to hire his own personal security team.
"One of my cars [had gotten broken into]," Tagovailoa said on Wednesday. "Little too close for my comfort with my family being inside the house. So we got personal security to take care of all of that. When we are on the road we've got someone with my wife. We've got someone also at the house surveying the house. Just let that be known they are armed so I hope if you decide to go to my house, you think twice," Tagovailoa added with a smile.
Due to the money these athletes make, and how often they're away from home, it's no surprise that thieves have targeted these players. But the athletes are clearly taking threats against their families and well-being seriously with the added security measures.