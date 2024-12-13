Dolphins to Release WR Odell Beckham Jr.
The Miami Dolphins are set to release veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in what is reported as a "mutual parting of ways," according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Beckham will hit the waiver wire on Monday as he seeks a new opportunity with a team that will give him more snaps. The 32-year-old veteran has caught just nine passes this season for 55 yards across nine games. He signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal in the offseason after catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three scores a season ago.
While Beckham is long removed from his prime, he is hoping to prove that he can still be a reliable receiver in the NFL. It remains to be seen if any other franchise feels the same. At this point, it would be a bit of a surprise to see him be picked up on waivers prior to hitting free agency.