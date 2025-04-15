Dolphins, Seven-Time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey to 'Explore Trade Options'

SI

The Miami Dolphins and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey are expected to explore trade options this offseason.
The Miami Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

It would not be a surprise if the 30-year-old Ramsey, who is set to make $25.1 million next season, plays elsewhere.

Ramsey just finished his second season in Miami after spending three-plus seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and another three-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey has been named a First-Team All-Pro on three different occasions, but not since 2021. Ramsey failed to make the Pro Bowl last season for the first time since his rookie season in 2016.

Ramsey played in all 17 games for the Dolphins last season, intercepting two passes and defending 11. He also made 60 combined tackles, including six for loss and one sack.

