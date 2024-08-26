Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Controversy Caused by Brian Flores Comments
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed the media for the first time on Monday since his former coach Brian Flores publicly commented on the criticisms the quarterback gave him.
Last week, Tagovailoa highlighted the negative experience he had in the two seasons Flores coached him in Miami. He didn't hold back in his comments, calling his former coach a "terrible person" who ripped at him whenever he could.
Flores, who is now the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator, admitted there was "things I can do better for sure," but that he's grown as a person and a coach. Despite explaining himself to the media, apparently Flores hasn't reached out to Tagovailoa to speak one-on-one.
Tagovailoa was very short in his responses to questions regarding Flores on Monday.
"I haven't heard from him," Tagovailoa said, adding, "I haven't seen his comments publicly," when asked if he had seen Flores's response.
"There's nothing more I'd like to add to that," he concluded.
It sounds like Tagovailoa is ready to move on from the conversation regarding Flores—and it seems Tagovailoa likes working with current Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel much better anyway.