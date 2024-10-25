Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa to Start vs. Cardinals After Clearing Concussion Protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start his team’s game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, six weeks after sustaining the third confirmed concussion of his NFL career.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday morning that Tagovailoa—who was a full participant in Thursday’s practice—passed the NFL’s concussion protocol and has been cleared to play by an independent neurologist.
Tagovailoa was concussed in the third quarter of a Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 12 when he was hit by Bills safety Damar Hamlin while attempting to scramble for a first down. The crown of Tagovailoa’s helmet hit Hamlin in the chest and Tagovailoa exhibited the fencing response—a common sign of a brain injury—as he lay on the ground.
The concussion drew extra scrutiny because of Tagovailoa’s history of brain injuries. He sustained at least two concussions in the 2022 season and said before the start of the next season that the injuries had led him to contemplate retiring from the NFL.
The Dolphins are 1-3 since Tagovailoa’s injury, with the lone win coming in a 15–10 victory over the New England Patriots. Tyler Huntley, who was claimed off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad after Tagovailoa’s injury, has started the last three games at quarterback.