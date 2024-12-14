Dolphins Waive QB Skylar Thompson After Four Career Starts
The Miami Dolphins have waived Skylar Thompson, the team's backup to Tua Tagovailoa over the last few seasons, on Saturday as it prepares for Sunday's game at the Houston Texans.
Thompson, a seventh-round pick out of Kansas State in 2022, appeared in 11 games across three seasons for the Dolphins, making four career starts (three in the regular season) for the franchise. He went 1–3, including a tight 34–31 playoff loss at the Buffalo Bills in '22 in which he threw for 220 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Thompson has completed 58.7% of his throws in 10 regular season games, throwing for 721 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
He was ultimately supplanted on the depth chart by veteran Tyler Huntley, who was signed in mid-September and went on to start three games for the injured Tagovailoa earlier in the year.
It has been an active week for the Dolphins roster, as the team also waived Odell Beckham Jr., replacing him on the wide receiver depth chart with Grant DuBose.
At 6–7, Miami is currently in ninth place in the AFC, two games behind the Denver Broncos for the conference's final playoff spot.