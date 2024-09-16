Miami Dolphins Sign Former Pro Bowl QB With Tua Tagovailoa Out
The Miami Dolphins have signed quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, NFL’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
Huntley, 26, has spent the past four seasons in Baltimore and earned one Pro Bowl nod in 2022. The dual-threat quarterback is expected to sit behind backup quarterback Skylar Thompson when the Dolphins take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3’s road matchup on Sunday, though Huntley “could be a factor” in the coming weeks. The Dolphins also have Tim Boyle on the practice squad.
Huntley notably stepped in for an injured Lamar Jackson in the 2022-23 season, going 2-2 in four starts and throwing for 658 yards with two touchdowns against three interceptions. He also started in the Ravens' wild-card round playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that postseason, nearly helping Baltimore clinch an unlikely victory.
Huntley is the latest addition to Miami’s 53-man roster in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion suffered in Week 2’s 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa, who has a history of head injuries in the NFL, remains in concussion protocol this week.