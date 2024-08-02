D'Onta Foreman Back With Browns at Training Camp After Hospitalization
Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman dealt with a frightening situation at training camp on Thursday. After suffering a "direct" blow to the head, Foreman was stretchered out of practice and transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter for X-rays. In the statement announcing the news the Browns said Foreman had movement in all his extremities so the hope was that the hospital trip was leaning more precautionary than urgent.
Fortunately, it seems like that was just the case. Browns beat writers reported on Thursday night that Foreman's scans came back negative. Then, on Friday, they reported the back had returned to the team.
Unsurprisingly, Foreman is not practicing. But the fact that he's back with the team is great news.
Foreman signed a one-year deal with Cleveland this past offseason worth $1.29 million to provide depth in the backfield while Nick Chubb rehabs from injury. The free agent acquisition may be out for a while as he recovers from this ordeal but should be back in action sooner rather than later, for which everybody is glad.