Browns Announce RB D'Onta Foreman Was Hospitalized After 'Direct' Blow to Head
A scary situation unfolded at Cleveland Browns training camp on Thursday as running back D'Onta Foreman was transported to a hospital via helicopter.
On Thursday morning, reports began to emerge from various Browns reporters that Foreman had to be immobilized after going down during practice. Eventually, he was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a helicopter pad, where he was flown to a nearby hospital.
Shortly aftewards, the organization made a statement on the situation and revealed Foreman has movement in all his extremities.
"During practice today, Browns RB D'Onta Foreman sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain," the statement reads. "The Browns athletic training staff deployed their standard emergency action procedures to immobilize Foreman. He was taken to an ambulance and is being transported via helicopter to a Medical Center in Roanoke, VA to undergo further medical evaluation. Foreman had movement in all his extremities. Updates will be provided as more information is received.”
A frightening scenario, but one that hopefully isn't severe in light of Foreman's condition as described by the team.
Foreman signed with the Browns this past offseason after spending last year with the Chicago Bears recording 425 yards and four touchdowns. A third-round pick out of Texas, Foreman has also spent time playing for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and Carolina Panthers. His best season came with Carolina in 2022, when he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns.