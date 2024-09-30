Doug Pederson Not Worried About Job Status Amid Jaguars' 0–4 Start
The Jacksonville Jaguars are still seeking their first win of the season after dropping yet another disappointing game on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
Despite leading late in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars weren't able to hold on and ultimately lost 24–20, falling to 0–4 on the year.
After the game, Doug Pederson was asked if the team's dismal start to the new campaign has him worried about his job status, to which he gave a blunt answer.
"My status? I mean, no," said Pederson. "That's kind of a strange question, but, O.K."
Jacksonville is in the midst of its worst start to a season since 2021. Of course, that was the year Urban Meyer was ousted as head coach in favor of interim coach Darrell Bevell, which ultimately led to the organization hiring Pederson.
Off to a similarly poor start to the 2024 campaign, Pederson indicated that his own job security wasn't a concern of his.
The Jaguars coach was also asked about potentially taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Press Taylor. Pederson indicated that wasn't something he was considering, much to the disappointment of fans.
Pederson will look to regain the confidence of the fan base, and potentially the team's reporters, in Week 5 when Jacksonville hosts the rival Indianapolis Colts.