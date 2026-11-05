8 Fifth-Round NFL Rookies Delivering Surprises at Midseason: Ranking the Biggest Winners

There were a total of 41 selections made throughout the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. We're analyzing rookie progress on a weekly basis. Currently at the midseason point, roughly eight fifth-round rookies are actually playing and contributing.

No general manager expects instant contributions from fifth-round rookies. Consider it a surprising bonus. You'll notice most of the rookies listed below are assisting postseason contenders. That's probably not a coincidence.

We've ranked the best fifth-round picks 8-1.

2026 NFL Draft: Best Fifth-Round Rookies Midway Through the Season

8. Beau Stephens, IOL, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rookie guard Beau Stephens received opportunities to alternate as a starter with Christian Haynes while Anthony Bradford was on IR. He looked like a high-level backup with future starting potential. The Seahawks have since traded for Quenton Nelson, delaying Stephens' path. That's a good thing, as he'll continue developing behind the scenes while preparing to make an impact in future years.

7. Fernando Carmona, IOL, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans held a position battle at right guard during training camp. Rookie blocker Fernando Carmona was not initially believed to be in consideration. The former Arkansas standout emerged from the shadows and won the job outright. Carmona would probably place higher on this list if he didn't suffer a serious ankle injury in Week 3. He was terrific throughout his opening two starts.

6. Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a trio of rookie wide receivers earning snaps on offense. Kevin Coleman Jr. has totaled just 177 reps, but he's capitalized on his opportunities by looking like a potential starting slot. Coleman has produced two touchdowns on just eight receptions. He's definitely a role-specific player, but he's shifty and elusive.

5. Keith Abney II, CB, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have done some shuffling in the secondary due to injury and following the Terrion Arnold situation. That's afforded rookie cornerback Keith Abney II some opportunities. Though the sample size is still small, Abney has allowed four receptions in coverage for 17 yards, meaning he's forfeiting just 4.3 yards per catch. He has more interceptions (1) than touchdowns (0) allowed.

4. Hezekiah Masses, CB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses began the season in super-impressive fashion. The former Cal standout recorded three interceptions in Weeks 2 and 3. Masses' impact has been muted since, with just one pass breakup. He's essentially splitting reps outside with Darien Porter opposite full-time starter Eric Stokes. He's shown future every-down starting potential.

3. Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson would probably be more involved on offense if Kenneth Walker III wasn't so dominant. Nonetheless, the dual-threat playmaker has maximized his opportunities. Johnson has produced 314 yards of offense and a touchdown, with the majority of that production coming as a pass-catching back. He's been so much fun to watch.

2. Jaden Dugger, LB, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Jaden Dugger was among our biggest predraft sleepers and he's making our analysis look pretty smart. The East-West Shrine Bowl standout has already earned a very notable role in Raheem Morris' defense. Dugger has produced 30 tackles, four pressures, and one sack while showcasing a sideline-to-sideline skill set. He's understandably raw given his small-school experience, but the early signs have been so encouraging.

1. Zakee Wheatley, S, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers rookie safety Zakee Wheatley has been a revelation for a struggling defense. The former Penn State Nittany Lion has an interception and two pass breakups. Wheatley has allowed just six receptions for 66 yards in coverage. He's been impactful in traditional back-end roles, but is also coming downhill to fit the run when necessary.