8 Fourth-Round Rookies Exceeding Expectations at Midseason: Ranking the Biggest Winners

We've approximately reached the midway point of the 2026 NFL season. We continue tracking rookie progress on a weekly basis. A total of 40 selections were made throughout the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Getting instant contributions from fourth-round rookies is fairly rare. We've identified roughly 8-10 rookies drafted at the start of Day 3 who have played themselves in notable rotational or starting roles.

We've ranked the eight best fourth-round rookies after Week 8.

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking the Best Fourth-Round Rookies

8. Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints

Bryce Lance was extremely raw coming out of North Dakota State, with elite athleticism and production. The take-the-top-off wideout has gotten onto the field for the New Orleans Saints quicker than expected. He hasn't been particularly efficient, catching 9-of-21 targets. That likely has to do with Lance's average depth of target being a team-high 13.8. He's still recorded 78 yards and a touchdown.

7. Malik Muhammad, CB, Chicago Bears

Malik Muhammad has earned significant snaps for the Chicago Bears, partially due to early-season injuries. The former Texas Longhorns standout has capitalized on his opportunities. Muhammad has allowed just 16 receptions on 30 targets for one touchdown. He has more pass breakups (2) than TDs allowed, and also has an interception. Among all rookie corners who have seen 20+ targets in coverage, his 53.3% completion percentage is second-best.

6. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. has consistently outproduced sophomore top-10 pick Ashton Jeanty. In Week 8, head coach Klint Kubiak demoted Jeanty and made Washington the lead ball carrier. The 122nd overall selection leads all rookie running backs with 278 yards. His 4.3 yards per carry is third-best, but he's seen significantly more carries (65) than those in front of him.

5. Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman would probably place significantly higher on this list, perhaps even No. 1, had he not spent Weeks 3-6 on IR. He's rushed for two touchdowns in four appearances and took over lead backfield duties in Sunday's upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Coleman produced 105 all-purpose yards in that contest and should continue playing ahead of J.K. Dobbins.

4. Gracen Halton, DT, San Francisco 49ers

Rookie defensive tackle Gracen Halton is playing big-boy football for the San Francisco 49ers. He's a quick-footed interior penetrator who is consistently forcing plays in the backfield. Halton has recorded 15 tackles, eight pressures, two sacks, and a forced fumble that he recovered.

3. Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Keionte Scott was among our biggest predraft steals and he's played like it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 116th selection has accumulated 39 tackles, five pressures and one sack as a blitzer. Scott is keeping everything around the line of scrimmage, allowing just seven yards per reception given up. He's also registered four pass breakups.

2. Kendal Daniels, LB, Atlanta Falcons

Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels has been a total revelation for the Atlanta Falcons. Winning a starting job as a fourth-round defender is an achievement on its own. Daniels has taken it a step further by posting a team-leading 53 tackles (tied with Xavier Watts). The former Oklahoma standout has also registered 20 run stops, five TFLs, two pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovered.

1. Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Dani Dennis-Sutton ranks third among rookie EDGEs in pressures (20) and is tied for second in sacks (4.0). He was drafted at 120th overall and is competing with top-50 picks to be recognized as the best rookie pass rusher. Dennis-Sutton has been dominant and urgent for a Green Bay Packers pass rush that has managed to survive without Micah Parsons, largely thanks to his immediate contributions.