Everything You Need to Know About Fifth Practice of Packers OTAs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It was just about exactly one year ago when the Green Bay Packers changed Bo Melton’s position from receiver to receiver/cornerback.

Melton is back to being a full-time receiver, and he was the star of the day at OTAs on Tuesday.

Twice in a span of six plays during the final period of the day, Melton got behind the defense for long catches on bombs from Jordan Love, including one inside the 5 against Evan Williams that might have wound up being a touchdown.

“Yeah, it was lit,” Melton said. “J. Love throws perfect balls, so he found me down the field a couple times. Being in the league now (for) five years, my go-to is being a deep-ball guy, so me and him being able to find me today was straight.”

Last year, the Packers had excellent depth at receiver but questionable depth at cornerback, so the coaches moved Melton to improve his chances of making the roster. This year, the Packers parted ways with receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks but added five cornerbacks, including Benjamin St-Juste in free agency and Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson in the draft.

With the roster need having shifted, Melton spent the offseason training to be a receiver, the position at which he starred at Rutgers and was drafted in the seventh round by the Seahawks in 2022.

“I feel like I’m getting used to it again,” he said. “I don’t think I ever lost it. It was more so the reps – getting the reps and practice connection, that was a part where I didn’t have as much last year. Like any at all, for real. So, having that and getting back into, it felt good.”

Trey Smack-Down

Rookie kicker Trey Smack, who was drafted in the sixth round to be the team’s long-term salvation, had a bad day. He was 5-of-9 on field goals, including two horrendous misses that he pulled well to the left.

There was a strong cross breeze, but he wouldn’t use it as an excuse.

“The wind wasn’t really that big of a problem,” he said. “It’s like, what I have to do to make the kick. So, the wind’s always going to be there, and I just got to make the kick.”

At least he finished strong, with solid makes from 47 and 48 yards.

Packers Injury Report: 15 Did Not Practice

A total of 15 players did not practice, with only a few changes from last week. Here’s the list. In some cases, the injury is not known because the team does not need to provide details until training camp.

Tight end: Tucker Kraft (knee), Drake Dabney.

Receiver: Skyy Moore.

Offensive line: RT Zach Tom (knee), C/G Jacob Monk (bicep), G Donovan Jennings.

Edge: Micah Parsons (knee), Collin Oliver.

Defensive tackle: Devonte Wyatt (ankle), Jonathan Ford, Jordon Riley (Achilles).

Linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie.

Cornerback: Benjamin St-Juste, Domani Jackson, Kamal Hadden (ankle).

Packers Injury Updates

The only addition to the injury report was receiver/returner Skyy Moore.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was limited to individual drills during the one day of practice that was open to reporters last week, was a full participant on Tuesday.

“Feeling good. Really good. Really good,” Lloyd said.

“Really, really good,” he added for emphasis.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyron Drones (13) hands the ball to running back MarShawn Lloyd at OTAs. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Running well,” he continued. "Doing everything that I need to do. Listening to everything they’re saying. I have a routine that I have to stay on and stick to. That’s the biggest thing, just staying on my routine, knowing what I need as a player myself and what my body takes, being an explosive player and being able to move. I just have to treat my body the way I need it to be treated.”

Also, running backs Josh Jacobs (legal) and Damien Martinez practiced after missing last week.

New Starting Lineups

There were a couple noteworthy first-snap changes .

On defense, rookie Chris McClellan got the first snap at nose tackle instead of Warren Brinson.

On offense, rather than Anthony Belton at right guard and Darian Kinnard at right tackle, the Packers lined up with rookie Jager Burton at right guard and Belton at right tackle.

There are two ways to read into the change at offense. One, Kinnard got the No. 2 reps at left tackle, so it was a way to balance out the reps. Two, Burton – a fifth-round pick – has wasted no time in impressing the coaches.

More Lineup Notes

Green Bay Packers receiver Matthew Golden (0) catches a pass during practice on Tuesday. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The No. 1 line was either Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Jager Burton at right guard and Anthony Belton at right tackle, or Morgan at left tackle, Banks at left guard, Rhyan at center, Belton at right guard and Darian Kinnard at right tackle.

For the No. 2 line, either Kinnard or Brant Banks was the left tackle, with Dillon Wade at left guard, John Williams at center, Karsen Barnhart at right guard and Travis Glover at right tackle.

For the most part, the No. 2 secondary had Brandon Cisse and Jaylin Simpson at corner, Johnathan Baldwin in the slot, and Kitan Oladapo and Mark Perry at safety. Oladapo, like he did against Minnesota in Week 18, also got some work in the slot.

Generally, with Collin Oliver out again, the tandems on the edge were Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell, followed by Dani Dennis-Sutton and Brenton Cox.

With Skyy Moore out, Savion Williams, Jakobie Keeney-James and Jaden Nixon were back on kickoffs.

Practice Highlights

It wasn’t a great start for the offense. Jordan Love’s first pass of the day appeared to lead Bo Melton just a bit too far, with the ball whistling through Melton’s hands. A handful of plays later, Love was intercepted by Carrington Valentine; Savion Williams, the intended receiver, slipped on his route.

After the Love-to-Melton incompletion, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper leveled tight end Josh Whyle and Dani Dennis-Sutton’s rush forced a checkdown by Tyrod Taylor.

On the play after the interception, Love hit Matthew Golden on a crossing route, with Golden turning on the jets against Keisean Nixon for a big gain.

On the next play, linebacker Zaire Franklin shot in the backfield to “stop” Chris Brooks for a loss. A few plays later, Brooks charged through a hole up the middle for an explosive run.

Brenton Cox wasn’t the least bit fooled by Kyle McCord’s play-action fake and charged into the backfield to force a checkdown.

Pierre Strong is going to make some noise in the running back competition. First, he cut back and left the defenders in the dust and resulted in a long gain. Later, he bounced a draw around linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper for a big gain up the sideline. There were some audible “oohs” from his teammates as Strong got to the open field.

Three consecutive passes by Love resulted in a completion to Matthew Golden, a nice gain to Jayden Reed on a crossing route and another completion to Golden at the sideline.

Rookie defensive tackle Chris McClellan stuffed MarShawn Lloyd at the line of scrimmage.

Love threw his second interception of the day when he went up the seam to Bo Melton, only to throw a wounded duck that was intercepted by Xavier McKinney.

On back-to-back plays with Taylor at quarterback, second-round pick Brandon Cisse stopped a screen to Savion Williams and safety Mark Perry broke up a pass that was thrown behind Melton.

Coach Matt LaFleur won’t be happy with the number offsides and false starts. Thus, practiced ended in perfect fashion. First, there was a false start. One play later, Love got the defense offside for a free-play incompletion on third-and-6.

Packers Schedule

The Packers will hold their mandatory minicamp next week, with practices scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Matt LaFleur wouldn’t say if one of those practice days would instead be a team-building event, though that’s typically the case.

At that point, LaFleur will turn the veterans loose and excuse them from the third and final week of OTAs, when practices are set for Monday, June 15, Tuesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 18.

“For some of those vets that have been here the whole time, I think it allows them to get out, and then you can kind of focus on some of the younger players,” LaFleur explained. “I think it’s great because now the younger players have been through basically all the installs, and then you can give them just the majority of those reps.”

Also, LaFleur said the only joint practice on the schedule will be before the preseason game against the Cardinals. That means the team will not hit the road for training camp for practices at the Steelers or Broncos.

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