We recently covered our favorite fourth-round picks from the 2026 NFL Draft. We limited our analysis to the five best selections of Day Three's opening round. In fairness, there were 40 total selections made throughout Round 4.

There were additional fourth-round picks that impressed scouts and deserved more attention. Our initial list analyzed Kaleb Proctor (Cardinals), Jonah Coleman (Broncos), Skyler Bell (Bills), Connor Lew (Bengals), and Gracen Halton (49ers) as the best fourth-round selections. We're expanding that list.

Those prospects remain our top-five picks of the fourth round. Additionally, the following selections also deserve some appreciation.

2026 NFL Draft: Overlooked Fourth-Round Picks

Keionte Scott, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive back Keionte Scott (DB29) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Keionte Scott was the No. 54 overall prospect on our final big board. Despite that, he somehow remained available until the fourth round. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wisely pounced with the 116th pick.

Scott is incredibly versatile, capable of playing various roles in creative defensive packages. Scott is going to be incredibly productive for the Buccaneers at some point during his rookie contract. His instincts, urgency, and coverage versatility is a perfect fit for Todd Bowles.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Green Bay Packers

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dani Dennis-Sutton will be a high-floor player for the Green Bay Packers. The former Penn State standout is extremely advanced as a run defender. That should allow Dennis-Sutton to immediately contribute for the Packers.

The Packers are still navigating how to handle Micah Parsons' absence if his late-season ACL tear delays the start of his 2026 campaign. Dennis-Sutton should be an option, particularly on early downs. The Dennis-Sutton pick should represent excellent value at No. 120 overall.

Kyle Louis, LB, Miami Dolphins

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against the Miami Hurricanes during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle Louis was a pre-draft media darling after a standout performance at the Senior Bowl. Obviously, NFL teams were a bit lower on him than the online machine. The Miami Dolphins ended up drafting Louis with the 138th selection.

Louis is super athletic and rangy, but he's also severely undersized (220 pounds) to play an every-down role at off-ball linebacker. Some scouts viewed Louis as a nickel cornerback or overhang safety as a result of his physical deficiencies. Even if the hype got a little out of control, he should be an asset as a coverage specialist.

Jadon Canady, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jadon Canady (22) reacts after an interception by the Ducks against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nickel defense has become the new base in the NFL, adding importance to slot defenders. The NFL continues to under-draft inside corners though. We observed Oregon's Jadon Canady among the best pure nickel cornerbacks in the draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs drafted a starting-caliber defender.

Canady possesses coverage instincts and he's competitive at the catch point. The fourth-round selection showcases the foot quickness required to click-and-close before breaking up passes. The Chiefs have competition for the nickel spot, but Canady could eventually play himself into a role.

Devin Moore, CB, Dallas Cowboys

May 1, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; DDallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore (29) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Florida cornerback Devin Moore was a difficult pre-draft evaluation. Injuries helped limit him to just 19 combined appearances in his first three seasons (2022-24). Moore was finally healthier in 2025, recording 35 tackles and two interceptions in 11 games.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Moore at No. 114 overall. When healthy, he's a big and physical cornerback with desirable length to defend the boundary. Moore is a super talented prospect. If he can get past recurring injuries, he'll develop into an asset.