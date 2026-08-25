10 Rookies Who Totally Dominated Week 2 of the NFL Preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason is officially in the books. All 16 contests offered us a fresh opportunity to analyze and assess the rookie class from the 2026 NFL Draft. For the second consecutive week, several rookies put forth standout performances.

All 32 franchises now possess just one final preseason contest. Rookies are swiftly running out of opportunities to make lasting impressions before the calendar flips to regular-season football. Taking advantage is imperative.

Capturing momentum is necessary. We've identified 10 rookies who dominated Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The following showings especially stuck out.

NFL Preseason: 10 Rookies From the NFL Draft Who Dominated Week 2

CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver CJ Daniels has been making noise this offseason dating back to OTAs. After a quieter preseason debut, the former Miami standout balled out against the New Orleans Saints. Daniels converted a team-high 13 targets into eight receptions and 68 yards. He was a versatile receiving threat, playing both as a boundary and slot player. He continues to impress and could have a real role in Sean McVay's offense this season.

R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs tried addressing their pass rush by drafting R Mason Thomas in the second round. The initial returns have been positive. The speedy, energetic rusher produced another four pressures in Week 2 after having three quarterback hurries in his debut. Thomas was athletic and explosive while rushing off the edge against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He'll make an instant impact for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. has arguably been the most impressive and consistent rookie in the preseason. After rushing for 63 yards in Week 1, the 4.33 speedster produced another 56 yards in Week 2. Washington is averaging 7.9 yards per carry and has runs of 53 and 33. With Ashton Jeanty suffering an ankle injury at Sunday's practice, the fourth-round back could have a pretty significant role to begin the season.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. played with the reserves as the fourth option, but made an undeniable impact. The ex Texas Longhorns defender dropped into a zone and picked off Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe, who telegraphed an ill-advised pass for him. Later, Hill came up the gut on an aggressive blitz and notched a sack on the play. He's starting to put it together under head coach Robert Saleh, who has quite the resume when it comes to developing linebackers.

Colbie Young, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wideout Colbie Young recorded three catches on eight targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. The fourth-round pick made some impact plays. The Georgia transfer moved the chains on 3rd-and-14 with a stellar sideline grab. Young also beat man coverage in the red-zone on 3rd-and-5 for a touchdown. He flashed the size, speed, and reliable hands that made him a predraft sleeper.

Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders took a seventh-round flier on experienced quarterback prospect Athan Kaliakmanis. The former Minnesota and Rutgers signal caller was excellent against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Kaliakmanis completed 11-of-14 passing attempts for 162 yards. According to Pro Football Focus, he produced two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays. With Marcus Mariota nursing an injury, the rookie could possibly open the regular season as the No. 2 quarterback.

Marlin Klein, TE, Houston Texans

German-born Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein received some playing time with starting quarterback CJ Stroud on Thursday. That felt notable. The former Michigan player seized the opportunity, recording three receptions on four targets for 31 yards. Klein leads the team in receiving through two preseason games while not playing into the second half of games offensively. The Texans obviously view him as a legitimate contributor.

Derrick Moore, EDGE, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions second-round pick Derrick Moore made his preseason debut in Week 2 and he did not disappoint. The 44th overall selection registered his first sack and forced fumble by beating Washington Commanders offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere around the edge. Moore was active and relentless as a pass rusher, and also held up strongly as a run defender.

Kayden McDonald, DT, Houston Texans

We loved the selection of Kayden McDonald for the Texans. His rugged, hard-nosed approach on the interior will occupy space and create even more opportunities for Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on the edges. McDonald came up the gut unblocked and sacked No. 1 overall quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He's going to add additional toughness to DeMeco Ryans' defense as a rookie.

Jake Golday, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings rookie linebacker Jake Golday has been a standout in both preseason games. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is using his versatile skill set in a variety of ways. The former EDGE rusher blitzed both off the edge and right up the middle on eye-opening plays in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens. Golday had four tackles and one pressure, and was all over the field while totaling 24 snaps.