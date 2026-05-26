Why Chris Brazzell II Could Be a Super Sleeper for the Panthers

There were a total of 36 wide receivers selected in last month’s NFL draft. From Ohio State’s Carnell Tate with the fourth overall selection by the Tennessee Titans, to the University of Oklahoma’s Deion Burks by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round (254th overall).

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report took a closer look at this year’s wideout class and chose five performers on Day 3 of the draft—including Burks—who could wind up making a big impression during their rookie campaigns. From fourth-rounders Skyler Bell (Bills) and Bryce Lance (Saints), to the University of Cincinnati’s Cyrus Allen in the fifth round (Chiefs) to Oregon’s Malik Benson—a sixth-round pick by the Raiders.

Panthers’ GM Dan Morgan added another sizable wide receiver

Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But what about the 15th wide receiver selected in April’s draft on Day 2? Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan had used first-round picks on the position in 2024 (Xavier Legette) and 2025 (Tetairoa McMillan), as well as a sixth-round selection (Jimmy Horn) a year ago.

Last month, he used a third-round draft choice (83rd overall) on University of Tennessee big-play performer Chris Brazzell II. Some post draft analysis on the 6’4”, 198-pound wideout by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN had him quoting an AFC scout about the former Volunteers’ wideout. “He’s fast and big, but those Tennessee receivers have had trouble making it in the league. He does have some route-running ability, though. He could become an exception.”

Panthers’ rookie WR Chris Brazzell II bears watching

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

One question that could be asked is how does Brazzell fit into Dave Canales’s wide receiver room? When it comes to the measurables, he’s right on par with McMillan (6’5”, 212), Legette (6’3”, 227), former undrafted free agent Jalen Coker (6’3”, 213), and Brycen Tremayne (6’4”, 212). McMillan and Coker emerged as a formidable duo by the end of 2025, while Legette has been somewhat of a disappointment in his first two seasons.

Carolina’s passing game has been lacking a real deep threat

TENNESSEE WR CHRIS BRAZZELL II THROUGH 3 QUARTERS VS GEORGIA:



- 5 receptions

- 162 yards

- 3 touchdowns



ABSURD🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vgTjpbl5ID — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) September 13, 2025

What Brazzell does bring to Carolina is something the offense has been lacking as of late. In his pre-draft analysis, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared the rookie wideout to Green Bay’s Christian Watson and described Brazzell as a “long-limbed “Z” receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside.”

In his third season, Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young continued to make strides, but struggled with consistency. Could Brazzell eventually give Carolina’s offense a quick-strike option and a performer who could stretch the field and make life easier for the Panthers’ other talented weapons? The longest pass play by the team in 2025 was 54 yards by tight end Tommy Tremble.