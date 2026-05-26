Why the Buccaneers are So Excited About Rueben Bain Jr.

The amount of excitement that many have for Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. is very understandable. Many did not expect Bain to be available when the Bucs made their selection, and there are many fans who feel the team got one of the top steals of the 2026 NFL draft.

The Buccaneers themselves are also very excited about what Bain can be for their franchise, based on what vice president of player personnel Mike Biehl had to say about him.

"That's probably one of the more excited draft rooms I've been around. When you get a player of his quality where we were picking, I think that's where the excitement comes from, because a lot us didn't expect him to be there," Biehl said. "It's just fun to see him there, because we think we're getting one of the better pass rushers in this draft, and he brings a lot of attitude and effort and just some nastiness that we've kind of been lacking a little bit, I think, on defense."

Buccaneers edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. | River Wells/BucsGameday

Biehl is in his 12th season with the Buccaneers front office. He has seen this organization draft franchise greats such as Mike Evans, Jameis Winston, Vita Vea, Devin White and Tristan Wirfs. For Biehl to say that this is the most excited room he has ever been a part of really does speak to the belief that the organization has in what Bain could be for the franchise.

Biehl also said that Bain was simply too good for the organization to pass on, given his raw talent.

"We think very highly of him. Obviously, we think he's a great player. There were very few scenarios where we thought he'd be there, but there [were] scenarios, and we're very excited," Biehl said.

Bain's next venture with the Bucs will be at OTAs, which begin on Tuesday.

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