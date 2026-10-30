11 Third-Round NFL Rookies Delivering Surprises at Midseason: Ranking the Biggest Winners

A total of 36 selections were made during the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Naturally, less than half are actually contributing something tangible during their rookie season. We've been evaluating the rookie class throughout this NFL campaign.

Getting immediate contributions from third-round rookies is an excellent outcome. Roughly 10-12 find themselves in keynote rotational or starting roles.

We've ranked the 11 best third-round rookies at the approximate midway point of the 2026 NFL season.

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking the 11 Best Third-Round Rookies

11. Domonique Orange, NT, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-0 because of Brian Flores' elite defense. Nose tackle Domonique Orange is contriburing. The big-bodied space eater is doing selfless dirty work in the trenches, which is moreso reflected on tape than it is via the box score. Orange has been a rotational asset.

10. Markel Bell, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles rookie right tackle Markel Bell did not become the starter until Lane Johnson's midseason retirement. After forfeiting three sacks against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the mammoth blocker hasn't allowed a single sack since. Bell has been whistled for a few penalties, but his real-time growth is occurring weekly.

9. Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Even without Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have talent at wide receiver. Rookie wideout Ted Hurst has been playing as the WR3. The 84th overall selection has produced 11 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. Hurst needs to be more efficient, as he's only caught 50% of his targets, but his 15.3 yards per catch ranks third among rookie receivers.

8. Romello Height, EDGE, San Francisco 49ers

Romello Height ranks sixth among all rookie EDGEs in pressures (10). The San Francisco 49ers are using him in rotational situations and he's generating pressure on obvious passing downs. Height has two sacks and has consistently flashed juice and athleticism as a pass rusher.

7. Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have dealt with a considerable amount of injuries on offense. Despite the challenges, rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams looks like a capable starting slot. Williams has produced 18 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown. The former Clemson standout has seen a minimum of three targets per game, and has hauled in 75% of his opportunities.

6. Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

New England Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon has totaled over 200 snaps while supporting Hunter Henry at the position. His influence on the offense is growing as the season progresses forward. Raridon has 12 receptions and two touchdowns while catching 80% of his targets. He's been very reliable for Drake Maye, and he's contributing as a blocker, too.

5. Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

New York Giants rookie wideout Malachi Fields is making plays when afforded opportunities. The former Notre Dame standout has two games with 50+ receiving yards in his last four appearances. Fields produced a season-high 83 yards in Sunday's big-time overtime win over the Houston Texans. He's had chemistry with three different quarterbacks, and has scored one touchdown.

4. Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made a league-high 13 picks during the 2027 NFL Draft. They are in the earliest stages of a vast rebuild, so various rookies are getting opportunities to play. Wide receiver Caleb Douglas has capitalized. Douglas has only appeared in three games due to injury, but has totaled 183 receiving yards. The 75th selection just dominated the New York Jets in Miami's first win, producing 70 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Jaishawn Barham, LB, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys defense is still struggling, but rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham has been an asset. The former Michigan standout has totaled 34 tackles, 22 run stops, four pressures, and a forced fumble at this midseason point. Barham has had some rookie struggles, including a temporary benching in Week 8, but he's especially productive as a downhill run stopper.

2. Austin Barber, IOL, Cleveland Browns

The 5-2 Cleveland Browns sit atop the competitive AFC North while starting two rookie offensive linemen. Third-round lineman Austin Barber has been an unsung hero. He's made a successful transition from college tackle to pro guard. Barber has been credited with allowing just one sack and 10 pressures on 280 pass-blocking snaps.

1. Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Jacksonville Jaguars

One of the more puzzling events of the 2027 NFL Draft was seeing Emmanuel Pregnon slide to No. 88 overall. We had a borderline first-round grade on the dominant college guard. The Jacksonville Jaguars pounced on his draft-weekend slide and immediately inserted him into the starting lineup. Pregnon is helping anchor a 4-2 offense, and hasn't been credited with giving up a single sack so far.