Not All of Football's Final Four Teams Nailed the 2026 NFL Draft (Ranking Them 1-4)

Enjoying a successful NFL Draft can put a championship contending team over the top. The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60 after defeating the New England Patriots. The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos were their closest competitors in the NFC and AFC Championship Games.

The 2026 NFL Draft represented an opportunity for all four championship game teams to create some distance between themselves. Some took better advantage than others. They are now positioned to compete for Super Bowl LXI.

We've ranked their four respective draft classes from best to worst.

2026 NFL Draft: Ranking NFC/AFC Championship Teams & Their Draft Classes

1. Seatttle Seahawks

The rest of the league won't appreciate seeing the defending champion Seahawks top this list, but experienced general manager John Schneider navigated this draft beautifully. At No. 32 overall, he landed former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price to replace Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III. Price is expected to carry a significant load in the backfield.

After drafting do-it-all safety Nick Emmanwori last year, the Seahawks got another versatile defensive back in Bud Clark. Mid-round guard Beau Stephens projects as a future starter, and cornerback Andre Fuller should provide quality depth. The Seahawks had a stellar draft and they should contend for another Super Bowl title in 2026.

2. New England Patriots

The Patriots put together a strong draft class, even if they don't receive many immediate contributions from their rookies. First-round pick Caleb Lomu is the heir apparent to Morgan Moses at right tackle, but will probably spend his rookie season as a swing option. Gabe Jacas and the Patriots are involved in a contract-related standoff that is tied to injury concerns and standard participation agreements, per reports.

Don't be shocked if third-round tight end Eli Raridon makes the biggest Year One impact of any Patriots rookie. He showed terrific chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye at OTAs and minicamp. Raridon was the steal of the tight end class.

3. Denver Broncos

The Broncos did not have a first-round pick as a result of trading it to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle. Waddle will probably have a far bigger impact on the team than any 30th overall selection could have. From there, the Broncos strung together a decent draft class despite reaching on defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim at No. 66, making their first pick in the third round after trading out of the second.

Getting running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth round was our favorite Broncos pick. Coleman is a talented back with three-down potential and he'll eventually crack the rotation with RJ Harvey and J.K. Dobbins. Day Three picks Kage Casey and Justin Joly will add much-needed depth on offense.

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams drafted for the future and that's alright. This class is extremely unlikely to have an impact on their pursuit of Super Bowl LXI. After the Myles Garrett blockbuster, the Rams are expected to compete for a championship without assistance from a single rookie.

Quarterback Ty Simpson will sit and learn behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford. Tight end Max Klare may be the fourth-string option as a rookie behind Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee. Sixth-round receiver CJ Daniels is a sleeper choice to make the biggest impact of any Rams rookie.