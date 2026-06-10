Five Teams That Totally Missed the Mark During the 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is supposed to represent an opportunity to improve your roster. With OTAs nearing conclusion around the league, we've had initial evaluations of rookie classes. Some look more promising than others.

Some teams were accused of getting overeager throughout the draft. Failing to take advantage of the opportunity is a yearly occurrence. Some general managers totally missed the mark.

We've identified five teams that failed to improve throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether they reached for prospects or made downright head-scratching decisions, some draft classes just don't sit right. These five are especially disappointing.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Teams That Missed the Mark

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded their first-round pick prior to the draft for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. At No. 62 overall in the second round, several sources believe they were targeting Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. Once the Tennessee Titans traded up in front of Denver to snag Hill, the Broncos traded down, possibly confirming their intended target was off the board.

The Broncos then drafted Texas A&M defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, a prospect we expected to get drafted in the fourth round. The Broncos later made some exciting picks like Jonah Coleman and Justin Joly, but overall, this class lacked punch. Good thing the roster was already primed for Super Bowl contention.

New England Patriots

The New England Patriots spent their first-round pick preparing for the future. They selected offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who is viewed internally as the heir apparent to right tackle Morgan Moses. The decision could pay future dividends, but the lack of an initial impact slightly hurts.

The Patriots made just three selections in the opening 170 picks. It's tough to string together an excellent draft class with that sort of capital. We appreciated the selections of Eli Raridon and Gabe Jacas, who should play themselves into roles.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans traded up during the first round for guard Keylan Rutledge, sacrificing about 20 positions in the third round while shedding a fifth-round pick to do so. Rutledge is an excellent fit for the Texans' rugged, run-first approach. Trading up for an interior offensive lineman still raises eyebrows around the league.

The Texans had two first-round picks, and we loved the selection of Kayden McDonald at No. 36 overall. With the 59th pick, the selection of German-born tight end Marlin Klein felt premature and influenced by the emergence of 13 personnel packages. Most of Houston's Day Three selections also left something to be desired, though we appreciate fifth-round safety Kamari Ramsey.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles' aggressive trade-up for Makai Lemon (hoodwinking the Pittsburgh Steelers) looks even better now that A.J. Brown has officially been traded. Lemon should slot in pretty seamlessly into the Eagles' offense. The rest of Howie Roseman's draft class looks suspect.

Eli Stowers is an elite athlete, but his lack of blocking prowess makes him a one-trick pony. Does third-round offensive tackle Markel Bell, a mammoth man, possess enough foot speed to protect the edges? Roseman may have committed some missteps in this draft.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers' draft class received largely negative feedback. John Lynch traded out of the first round and selected wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling with the opening selection of the second round. With Denzel Boston still on the board, most considered it a reach pick.

Undersized pass rusher Romello Height will play a specialized role that should justify the selection. Running back Kaelon Black felt like another reach in Kyle Shanahan's puzzling history with the position. Fourth-round defensive tackle Gracen Halton was one of Lynch's better picks.