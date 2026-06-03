Five NFL Draft Classes That Were Far Better Than Anyone Wants to Admit

The 2026 NFL Draft was completed more than one month ago and we've analyzed the results extensively. We ranked all 32 draft classes from best to worst. We even reshaped NFL power rankings 1-32 based on NFL Draft results.

We previously identified six massive NFL Draft winners. That doesn't necessarily mean that every draft class received proper appreciation. Various classes flew under the radar for differing reasons.

We've singled out five draft classes that deserve national recognition. The following collection of prospects could positively alter their team's fortunes in 2026. These organizations specifically caught our attention.

2026 NFL Draft: Five Underrated Classes

New York Giants

The New York Giants made three top-37 selections and nailed each pick. They didn't panic over where they'd play Arvell Reese when he was surprisingly available at No. 5 overall. The Giants drafted Reese and opted to play him as an off-ball linebacker, where he primarily aligned at Ohio State despite considering an NFL move to pass rusher.

Francis Mauigoa is plug-and-play at right guard as the 10th selection. Getting cornerback Colton Hood at No. 37 overall arguably gave the Giants three first-round caliber prospects. The Giants also traded up for wide receiver Malachi Fields, who has made a quick impression at OTAs.



Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach utilized the 2026 NFL Draft to transform his underperforming defense. The Chiefs used their opening four selections on defense. That included trading up for cornerback Mansoor Delane, who projects to have an immediate impact.

R Mason Thomas offers another speedy pass rusher off the edge. Mid-round cornerback Jadon Canady is a major sleeper with every-down nickel potential. Also, fifth-round running back Emmett Johnson is capable enough to carve out a role for himself behind Kenneth Walker III.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills haven't been good enough defensively to get over the postseason bump. Brandon Beane used this opening two selections on EDGE T.J. Parker and cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Those are two positions that have specifically been shortcomings throughout their playoff failures.

Beane then had an excellent run of mid-round picks. Wide receiver Skyler Bell was a high volume, record-setting target at UConn. Linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr has sideline-to-sideline ability. Safety Jalon Kilgore is an urgent and violent nickel prospect. The Bills had a good draft.

Seattle Seahawks

The Super Bowl defending champion Seattle Seahawks entered the NFL Draft with limited capital. John Schneider ended up navigating the board like the expert decision-maker he is and wounded up making eight selections. That began with running back Jadarian Price at No. 32, who should swiftly develop into RB1.

Safety Bud Clark in the second round is another versatile defensive back to join Nick Emmanwori. Guard Beau Stephens is competing for a starting role, and seventh-round cornerback Andre Fuller possesses the traits needed to develop into a major steal.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers didn't have a first-round pick. They included it in a package for superstar EDGE Micah Parsons. They don't regret that decision despite Parsons' ACL tear. You always take advantage of an opportunity to acquire rare talents like Parsons.

Despite lacking a top-32 selection, the Packers strung together a quality draft. Cornerback Brandon Cisse is supremely athletic at a position of need. Chris McClellan is so underrated and we'll play a notable role. Dani Dennis-Sutton is a high-floor EDGE, and late-round offensive lineman Jager Burton has terrific versatility.