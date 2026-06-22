Re-Grading the 2026 NFL Draft Quarterbacks Exposes One Massive Miscalculation

There were a total of 10 quarterbacks selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. There were just two-first round picks, with Fernando Mendoza going No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, and then Ty Simpson went to the Los Angeles Rams at 13th overall in the draft's first stunner. Scouts described this as a weak quarterback class and the results confirmed that belief.

The quarterback prospects weren't necessarily drafted in the expected order. There wasn't a strong consensus pre-draft opinion on the third-best quarterback after Mendoza and Simpson. That led to each team having their own respective rankings.

Approximately two months after the 2026 NFL Draft, we're reimagining the quarterback class through top-five rankings at the position. Our order of quarterbacks somewhat differs from what actually transpired. These were the five-best selections made at quarterback.

2026 NFL Draft: Top Five Picks at Quarterback

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza was the clear-cut best quarterback prospect in the draft and there's no reason to believe otherwise in June. The reigning National Championship and Heisman Trophy winner has impressed the Raiders throughout offseason workouts. Tom Brady and head coach Klint Kubiak truly believe Mendoza is the future of the franchise.

The Raiders may make the wise decision to bring Mendoza along slowly. There's often pressure for No. 1 overall quarterbacks to play right away, but the Raiders don't need to concede to peer pressure after signing Kirk Cousins, a capable veteran who knows Kubiak's system well. Patience may be the correct approach with Mendoza.

2. Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Simpson was the clear-cut No. 2 quarterback behind Mendoza, but it wasn't clear where he'd get drafted. The Rams pulled the aforementioned stunner at 13th overall. Given Simpson's lack of experience, the landing spot was arguably picture-perfect for him.

Simpson started fewer than 20 games in college and there's recent history that suggests playing inexperienced quarterbacks right away is a recipe for disaster (Anthony Richardson). Luckily, Simpson will have the benefit of sitting behind reigning MVP Matthew Stafford for at least one season. The Rams don't have much early draft capital after the Myles Garrett trade, so they hope they've already solved the life-after-Stafford problem.

3. Cade Klubnik, QB, New York Jets

The New York Jets made Cade Klubnik the fifth quarterback drafted, but he grades out favorably in this exercise. The indications out of minicamp and OTAs are that Klubnik is ahead of schedule. The Jets previously considered adding a veteran backup to support starter Geno Smith, but the rookie is now the favorite to enter the season as No. 2 on the depth chart.

The rebuilding Jets remain favorites to draft a top quarterback prospect in 2027. Before they do that, Klubnik should receive an opportunity to play if the Jets eventually fall out of postseason contention. The Jets did extensive homework on the class of mid-round quarterbacks and wisely landed on Klubnik as their preferred target.

4. Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are another rebuilding organization that are likely targeting a top quarterback in 2027. Despite that, they made a dart-throw at the board by selecting Carson Beck in the third round. There was a 52-pick gap between Simpson and Beck, highlighting the fall-off in this quarterback class after Mendoza and Simpson.

Beck didn't land in a very desirable situation with the Cardinals. They're likely facing a multi-year rebuild and both Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are ahead on the depth chart. Truthfully, Beck is our fourth-ranked pick at quarterback despite actually being No. 3 off the board, but we possess little-to-no confidence in this prospect-team pairing.

5. Luke Altmyer, QB, Detroit Lions (undrafted)

Perhaps the draft's biggest miscalculation at quarterback is that Luke Altmyer went undrafted. The former Illinois quarterback signed with the Detroit Lions in undrafted free agency. The Lions have been very impressed with Altmyer during offseason workouts, and he's a legitimate bet to make their 53-man roster.

Altmyer enjoyed a career-best season in 2025, completing 67.4 percent of his passing attempts while throwing for 22 touchdowns. He possesses a natural throwing motion with an NFL-ready skill set. Altmyer should have been drafted in this weak quarterback class.