Everything We Saw From Arizona Cardinals Training Camp Today

GLENDALE — Training camp practice No. 10 is in the books for the Arizona Cardinals.

The team completed what was their final open practice before their preseason opener on Thursday, giving us a mix of highlight plays from players desperately trying to find a roster spot as a handful of veterans were not present.

The most notable absences were all of Budda Baker, Michael Wilson and Paris Johnson Jr. on Monday. The Cardinals didn't say anything about any injuries in regards to the respective veterans, so this was potentially just a vet day for some of the team's top players.

More from State Farm Stadium, including video highlights below:

Everything We Saw Today

First, we did not see Trey Benson out there for a second consecutive practice. The Cardinals claimed a running back off waivers and tried another out, which stirred some trade speculation. Mike LaFleur insists Benson is fine and says his knee just acted up a bit.

Rivaldo Fairweather had two of the best catches we saw today, the first coming down the right sideline and reeling it in. The second saw an incredible adjustment behind him while being essentially tackled before absorbing contact.

Carson Beck got some run with the second team offense today and had an overall rollercoaster outing. He started shaky with an interception before bouncing back with a string of deep passes before ending a two-minute drill with a pick.

Chase Bisontis got some extended run with the first team offense today. It wasn't the first or second cameo he made with the starters, but he was out there for multiple drives. Rookie Jayden Williams also logged snaps at starting left tackle while Jon Gaines played some left guard. It was a heavy rotation day for the defensive line.

Trey McBride dominated once again but was on the wrong end of a collision with Andrew Wingard. McBride had to shake it off before eventually returning and scoring a touchdown on his first rep back.

Reggie Virgil had arguably the best day out of anybody, as the rookie wideout made three outstanding catches — two for touchdowns during team portion.

Kei'Trel Clark had a solid day in coverage, shutting down multiple receivers.

Video Highlights

Quote of the Day

"I do. Yes," said LaFleur when asked if Josh Sweat would be ready for Week 1.

What's Next

The Cardinals have a closed "jog-through" on Tuesday, which begins at 12:30 PM.