Winners and Losers From the First Week of Chargers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers have made it through their first week of training camp for the 2026 season. The 2026 season is bringing significant changes to the Chargers with two new coordinators but most significantly new offensive coordinator is bringing an entirely new offensive system to Los Angeles.

The changes have created new roles and roster position battles. The first week of training camp brought a glimpse of what's to come and there were a handful of clear winners and unfortunately losers heading into week two of camp.

Winners

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert dragged the Chargers offense to a playoff berth. The 2025 Chargers defense played at an elite level and unfortunately injuries simply caught up with the offense.

To start camp, Justin Herbert is firing on all cylinders with playmakers everywhere. He spent the time during the break working with his brother on his footwork and it paid off and impressed his new offensive coordinator.

Herbert has looked comfortable and confident in this offense and is developing trust with his new weapons.

Brenen Thompson

Jul 31, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Brenen Thompson (89) poses with youngsters during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson has been getting significant hype the first week of training camp. Thompson universally has received praise from the coaching staff and quarterback Justin Herbert. His speed is undeniable on the field and he has already built trust within the quarterback room.

For a fourth-round rookie wide receiver to know the details of the offense and have the trust of the quarterbacks, mainly Justin Herbert, is a massive accomplishment for a young receiver entering his first NFL training camp. Thompson did play four years of college football at three different programs. The maturity and ability to understand an offense quickly is helping him catch the attention of the NFL.

Charlie Kolar

Free agent addition Charlie Kolar was signed and brought in specifically for his excellent work as a blocker. It was assumed that he would assume the main in-line Y-tight end role in most offensive packages and fight for a share of targets with the rest of the tight end room which includes Oronde Gadsden II and additionally David Njoku.

Kolar was a prolific receiver in college but in the NFL, he was buried on the depth chart behind other elite pass-catching tight ends on the Baltimore Ravens. He developed the blocking skills as a forced response to see the field. His pass-catching skills may see him more target share in the Chargers offense as he has been a mainstay on the field in multiple personnel groupings.

Ahkeem Mesidor

Jul 30, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Akheem Mesidor (90) at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-round picks carry expectations when they walk into their first taste of NFL action. Akheem Mesidor is thriving in his first NFL camp. His play will not be able to be fully evaluated until they practice in pads but his traits have been on full display.

Mesidor was known as an edge rusher with an elite first step off of the ball and that trait has been popping through the first week of camp. He is an older rookie but the maturity and work ethic he has displayed, while Tuli Tuipulotu is holding in for a new contract, has garnered the respect of coaches and teammates. His explosiveness off the ball will be counted on by the Chargers pass rush this season.

RJ Mickens

The Chargers will have a battle in the safety room for roles, playing time and potentially roster spots. Second-year safety RJ Mickens has received praise from defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary and been a mainstay in the rotation with the first-team defense.

Losers

Jake Slaughter

Second-round rookie Jake Slaughter will have the opportunity to compete and a better chance to prove himself when the pads come on in the coming days. However, the Chargers have no added two more offensive linemen with NFL experience into the mix for the starting left guard spot bringing the total to five currently.

Slaughter will now have to compete for the starting left guard role against more players with even less snaps to go around. The battle for the left guard spot was just made harder for a rookie facing the challenge of attempting to play a position he has never played before with potentially less snaps to gain experience from.

Keandre Lambert-Smith

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith (84) carries the football against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2025 fifth-round pick Keandre Lambert-Smith is unfortunately facing an ultra-competitive wide receiver room with four spots quickly being locked down. The Chargers will face tough roster decisions and will need to decide how many wide receivers they will carry.

The Chargers have many wide receiver roles within the room. The path for a roster spot is less clear at the moment and Lambert-Smith will need to find his best role to hang on to a roster spot with fierce competition surrounding the backend of the wide receiver room.