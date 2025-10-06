Drake Maye Kept Patriots' Game-Winning Drive Alive With Ridiculous Pass to Stefon Diggs
The 2-2 Patriots stunned the 4-0 Bills in a big-time primetime win on Sunday night in large part because of New England quarterback Drake Maye's clearly-budding connection with veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
For Diggs, who didn't have a touchdown but notched 146 receiving yards, the win was especially sweet, seeing as he was traded from the Bills in the 2024 offseason. And for Maye, who was 22-30 with 273 passing yards, the win was somewhat of a statement—a chance to showcase his talent when up against one of, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league.
Perhaps the best example of the Maye and Diggs connection on Sunday came toward the end of the game, when the Pats were driving down the field with roughly two minutes left on the clock. Maye was under pressure as soon as the ball was snapped, but, despite the defender literally hanging off of him, still managed to fire off a pass to Diggs, who somehow caught it for the first down.
Check that out below:
The Pats would continue their march down the field for a go-ahead field goal, bringing the score to 23-20. And though the Bills got the ball back, they didn't have enough time to make anything happen. So with that, New England dethroned the last undefeated team standing.
Fans online seemed to love that one pass to Diggs in particular.
We'll see what else this QB-WR duo has in store for us in Week 6, when the Pats travel to play the Saints at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.